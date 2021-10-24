2 wanted in August shooting death of woman outside north Harris Co. hotel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for two men in connection with the August shooting death of a woman outside a north Harris County hotel.

On Aug. 7 at 8:44 p.m. deputies were called out to the In-Town Suites in the 16900 block of Rolling Creek Drive in relation to a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found Bryanna Fogg in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. As the investigation went underway, authorities said Fogg was living at the hotel with family members and may have left to meet with someone.

Almost one month after the incident, in September, 35-year-old Anthony Ray Coats was arrested and charged in connection with Fogg's murder.

Authorities said they are still searching for Timmothy Johnson and a third man involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or the Criminal Warrants unit at 713-755-6056.

