Family begs for the safe return of their horses after they were stolen from stable

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is something special about horses.

For Diana Guerrero, they're part of her family, and now she feels like someone has stolen her family members.

"They're more than pets," Guerrero said. "They've taken four members of our family."

Guerrero and her husband kept them in a stable in the 6200 block of Almeda Genoa Road in southeast Houston.

Thursday morning, she said the stable owner called her, saying that her horses were gone. When she arrived, she found a large section of the chain link fence had been cut.

Hoof-prints were in the grass outside of the fence, where it appears the horses were led to the street.

"The mare had just had her foal eights months ago. We didn't want to separate them. Now I don't know where they are."

Also taken was a pinto, with black and white markings, and her husband's horse, Mr. T.

"He's our baby," she said. "I would whistle and he would always call out to us. He also needs medication."

She filed a report with Houston Police.

"I've also been to every feed store in the area, and I've looked around other stables, and I've even gone up to horse trailers and looked inside."

The family is offering a reward for the horses return, "with no questions asked," Guerrero said. "We just want our family back."

Anyone with information on the horse theft can contact Houston Police or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

