Ethan Jenkins, 28, was sentenced to life for the 2019 robbery and murder of an HKMG Studio employee in Houston's Sunnyside, police say.

Man sentenced for 2019 robbery, murder of Hip-Hop recording studio employee in Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The killer of an employee at a Sunnyside recording studio was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Ethan Jenkins, 28, was convicted of capital murder for shooting 42-year-old Jon Whitfield to death on March 25, 2019.

After a Harris County jury heard a four-day trial, the conviction led to an automatic sentence to life in prison without parole.

The 2019 shooting happened at about 10 p.m. at 4119 Reed Road, in a strip mall across the street from Worthing High School.

Prosecutors said Jenkins took his mom's tan Suburban to Hoodkats Music Group, a recording studio specializing in rap and hip hop.

According to the DA's office, Jenkins walked into a nearby smoke shop and didn't buy anything. Instead, he watched the parking lot as people left the recording studio.

Jenkins waited until people left, walked out of the store, grabbed a gun out of the Suburban and went into Hoodkats Music Group, according to officials.

Authorities said surveillance video shows Jenkins immediately pulling out the pistol and making demands inside the studio.

A shootout began after Whitfield, who was employed by the recording studio and helped with security, pulled his own gun, according to the DA.

Whitfield was shot and killed.

Prosecutors said Jenkins then rummaged through the studio, put a hot pistol to another employee's neck and "marched him around the studio looking for the money."

He also forced that employee to damage the surveillance video equipment.

"This was an intentional and premeditated armed robbery and shootout," DA Kim Ogg said. "(Jenkins) gunned down a man who was a good father and a loving grandfather for practically nothing."

