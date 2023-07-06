WATCH LIVE

Murder charge filed in shooting death of homeless veteran in north Harris County

Thursday, July 6, 2023 6:44PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been charged after a homeless man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a business center in north Harris County last week.

Demetrius Lydell Simpson, 35, is charged with murder. According to court documents, authorities found a bomb at his premises after his arrest.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call about a possibly deceased male in the parking lot of a business center at 14647 Walters Road at 6:45 a.m. on June 28.

At the scene, deputies found 65-year-old Louis Roberson, a homeless veteran, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said Roberson was found by a friend who meets with him every morning to have breakfast and coffee.

A witness reportedly told deputies they heard what sounded like a gunshot at 4:50 a.m. and checked the business parking lot, but didn't see anything unusual.

Simpson was arrested on Wednesday, July 5, according to court documents. When authorities searched his premises, they reportedly found a bomb. It's unclear if he will face additional charges for possession of the weapon.

