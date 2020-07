Montgomery County residents can apply for COVID-19 relief

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County is offering its legal residents the opportunity to apply for COVID-19 financial relief.CARES Act grant funds are available to qualifying applicants of the county to help pay up to two months of rent, mortgage, utilities and prescriptions.The funding is limited to $2,500 per household.Applicants will be accepted through September 15 or until funds are exhausted.Applications can be submitted by visiting the county's website.