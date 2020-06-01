stimulus funds

Live in Montgomery County? Here's how you're one step closer to getting 2nd stimulus check

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County residents are one step closer to possibly getting a second stimulus payment.

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court has authorized the county attorney's office to move forward with a plan that will take unused money given to the county by the federal government and give it directly to residents.

Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack's proposal to return $65 million back to residents passed, subject to guidance from the U.S. Treasury, during a special commissioners court session on Monday.

The plan, if approved, will send qualified homesteaded property owners throughout the county, who complete an application, a $500 stimulus check.

"What I'd like to do is try to find a way to get that money back in the hand of the taxpayer, because they're the ones that have really been harmed the most during COVID-19," Noack explained in April.

READ MORE: Montgomery Co. residents could be getting 2nd stimulus check

There are about 130,721 homesteaded properties in Montgomery County as of April 1, according to county officials.

AREN'T SURE IF YOU QUALIFY? CHECK THE LIST BELOW:
  • Must be U.S. citizen
  • Must own a homesteaded property in Montgomery County as of April 1, 2020
  • Must apply between July 1 and August 1
  • Must be current on property taxes


The county will be posting more information regarding online and in-person applications as soon as it becomes available.

The commissioners court also approved an additional $10 million for renters.

The video above is from a previous story.
