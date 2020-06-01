Live in Montgomery County? Here's how you're one step closer to getting 2nd stimulus check

Must be U.S. citizen

Must own a homesteaded property in Montgomery County as of April 1, 2020

Must apply between July 1 and August 1

Must be current on property taxes

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County residents are one step closer to possibly getting a second stimulus payment.The Montgomery County Commissioners Court has authorized the county attorney's office to move forward with a plan that will take unused money given to the county by the federal government and give it directly to residents.Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack's proposal to return $65 million back to residents passed, subject to guidance from the U.S. Treasury, during a special commissioners court session on Monday.The plan, if approved, will send qualified homesteaded property owners throughout the county, who complete an application, a $500 stimulus check."What I'd like to do is try to find a way to get that money back in the hand of the taxpayer, because they're the ones that have really been harmed the most during COVID-19," Noack explained in April.There are about 130,721 homesteaded properties in Montgomery County as of April 1, according to county officials.The county will be posting more information regarding online and in-person applications as soon as it becomes available.The commissioners court also approved an additional $10 million for renters.