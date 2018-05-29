STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Ditch the dirt! Putting dishwasher detergents to the test

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has the list of best detergents. (KTRK)

Some dishwasher detergents promise to get your plates, pots and pans spotless, but do they deliver?

Consumer Reports tested dishwasher detergents on hundreds of dirty dishes to find which ones are the best.

Testers mixed together peanut butter, egg yolk and other sticky foods. They then smeared the mixture onto glass dishes, baked it on and loaded them into dishwashers.

Which ones were able to tackle the grime?

Finish Powerball Tabs
Cascade Complete ActionPacs with Dawn

If you're a Sam's Club member, try Member's Mark Ultimate Clean Dishwasher Pacs.

The overall top performer was Kirkland Signature's Dishwasher Pacs from Costco.

If you're still pre-rinsing your dishes, Consumer Reports says stop! Many newer dishwashers have soil sensors, so they actually perform better if you leave the food on the dishes.
