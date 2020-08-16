2 women stabbed during NW Harris County home invasion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were stabbed early Sunday while they were inside a northwest Harris County apartment in what investigators believe was a home invasion.

It happened around 4 a.m. at a gated complex in the 7100 block of Smiling Wood Drive.

The victims told authorities someone broke into the apartment and stabbed both of them.

It wasn't clear if the attack was random or if the women knew the suspect.

Harris County sheriff's deputies spent the morning looking for evidence outside the apartment.

Both women were expected to survive, deputies said.

A suspect was taken into custody hours after it happened.

