Video shows suspect throwing Home Depot cashier on floor during robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for three men involved in a robbery at a Home Depot store in which one of the suspects was seen in surveillance video grabbing and throwing a female cashier on the ground.
It happened at the Home Depot in the 2800 block of South Highway 6 just before midnight on Saturday, Aug. 22. According to police, the suspects were pretending to purchase an item.
The video shows the cashier opening the register when one of the men grabs her from behind the counter and yanks her to the ground, and another removes the money. All three then ran away from the scene.
According to the Houston Police Department, all three of the suspects are Black men between the ages of 16 and 18 years old. Two of the men are between 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, and between 160 to 180 pounds. One man was wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Another was wearing a white shirt, black shorts and white shoes. And the last was wearing a white shirt and black pants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at the Crime Stoppers website.
