Doorbell cam captures arson suspect in act before HFD investigator killed

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Moments before a Houston Fire Deptartment arson investigator was fatally injured in a northwest Houston shootout, someone set fire to a car just blocks away.

The fire happened on W. 18th Street and destroyed an SUV owned by the Allen family.

The man believed to have torched the vehicle is seen on home security video walking away from the area.





HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce was blocks away from that fire and was conducting surveillance around 3:30 a.m. Friday when he got into some kind of confrontation in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street near Watercrest, according to HFD.

Bruce was shot and later died at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

The suspect involved in the shooting died at the scene.

Arson investigators had been looking into a series of recent arsons in the Timbergrove/Heights area.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentcaught on videoofficer killedarsoncaught on cameraarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murdered HFD investigator was not intending to look for a suspect, source says
1st HFD arson investigator to be killed while on duty
Fort Bend ISD staff member dies after contracting COVID-19, district says
Front arrives, clouds holding temps down
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak next week
Texas hospitalizations are up and some fear another surge is likely
4 things to know when HISD in-person classes resume
Show More
Only 4 US counties remain COVID-free
Woman says she kicked puppy because it attacked her child
LET'S TIE IT: Astros ALCS Game 6 tonight
Beto O'Rourke reportedly set to teach at Texas State
SPONSORED: What you need to know about breast cancer and how to decrease your risk
More TOP STORIES News