Authorities search for 31-year-old woman who went missing on Halloween in west Houston

Authorities are searching for Hollie Bloemer, 31, who was last seen near the 7200 block Regency Square Court in Houston, driving a 2017 Silver Jeep Cherokee on Oct. 31.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who went missing on Halloween night in west Houston.

Hollie Bloemer, also known as Alias Hollie, was last seen near the 7200 block Regency Square Court on Oct. 31, according to police.

Police describe Bloemer as a Black woman, with a medium complexion, brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds.

Bloemer was last seen wearing a green, orange, and beige sweater with blue jeans driving a 2017 Silver Jeep Cherokee with the Texas license plate baring the number NVK3119.

You are urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 and/or Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 if you have any information concerning Bloemer's whereabouts or the listed vehicle.