Charging documents obtained by ABC13 say the 25-year-old teacher groomed, texted, and kissed two middle school girls. She was fired in August 2022.

$55K bond set for former HISD teacher accused of indecency with middle school students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston ISD teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with two different middle school students is now barred from communicating with the victims.

In a court appearance on Wednesday night, a judge set 25-year-old Destinie Hillsman's bond at $55,000 total -- $15,000 for improper relationship with a student and $40,000 for indecency with a child.

Hillsman is accused of having relationships with a 13- and 14-year-old girl while working at Holland Middle School. She was arrested and charged in October 2022.

HISD said Hillsman was fired last August.

The school district released the following statement:

"The safety of our students is always our top priority. HISD Police thoroughly investigates every allegation with integrity and our students and families deserve nothing less. The employee was relieved of her duties August 24, 2022."

Hillsman took the 13-year-old to the mall, a waterpark, to see a movie and to her home, where they watched a movie in her bed, according to charging documents.

The teen told police things became physical, they exchanged more than one kiss, and the teacher touched her breast.

During an interview with HISD police, the investigating agency, the teacher said that she believed this student "was her person" and that she bought her a ring so they could have matching ones.

Charging documents show text messages where the teacher and student told one another, "I love you." The teacher reportedly used the word "forever."

She also said that "she made a mistake, but she is not a bad person."

During the course of that investigation, investigators noted in a separate charging document that they learned of another alleged affair between Hillsman and a former student who now attends a high school in Houston ISD.

That affair happened during the summer of 2022.

The 14-year-old student told police she and Hillsman kissed.

Charging documents show text messages between the two. In one message, Hillsman said, "I really wanna see how sexual you can get but I don't even know if you know."

In that case, Hillsman told police, "She is not the only one to blame for the relationship," and stated the complainant and her "both made a mistake."

The Texas Education Agency lists Hillsman's license as being under review. The agency's website said the license remains active during the investigation until a determination is made.

Hillsman's next court appearance is scheduled for May.