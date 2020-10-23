Families opt for small vacations over big holiday gatherings

Melissa Dohmen at Travelocity said 60% of those they surveyed are not visiting family because of the pandemic.
"It is going to be a non-traditional Thanksgiving, holiday season," said Dohmen. "I think we are just going to see a lot more people driving, staying closer to home or maybe staying home altogether and postponing those typical planned traditions."
Travelocity found 45% of those surveyed said they are going to take vacations for themselves and their immediate family members.
Those travelers are headed to places like resorts or rental homes.
RELATED: Study: COVID-19 transmission risk on airplanes 'virtually non-existent' when passengers wear masks
The vast majority of those hitting the road are staying within 250 miles of home, or about a 4-hour drive, according to the survey.
Because of that, if you are brave enough to take a plane right now, you may be able to find travel deals, but now is the time to start looking.
"When we look at the holiday season as a whole, about a month out is showing the best rates for flights, hotels and packages," Dohmen said. "If you do fall into that category and are looking at something in particular, like a flight, you want to reserve something about a month out."
FROM MARCH 2020: Precautions to take if you still plan to travel in wake of coronavirus outbreak
Travelocity found those who have flown said they felt very comfortable with the COVID-19 precautions in place.
One big piece of advice: Get tickets or bookings with free cancellation for changes, in case something happens.
RELATED: Dr. Fauci warns Thanksgiving gatherings pose high risk for COVID-19
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.