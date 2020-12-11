HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man who's known for his Christmas light displays is doing something big for a local hospital this holiday season.
Frankie Toong, a former DJ, is known for his elaborate light displays during the holidays that attract hundreds of people.
This year, the father of two said he wanted to do something special and that was close to his heart.
Toong decided to set up a light display outside of a local hospital so that children and hospital staff would be able to enjoy something special this holiday season.
"In the world of sequence video lights, I have a fairly outdated system. I'm somewhere in between the lights that you buy at a hardware store and like Disney World," Toong said.
He said the cause is important to him because two years ago, his daughter had heart surgery and the medical staff took excellent care of her.
"We're hoping to bring joy to the staff and healthcare workers because they've been extremely important to us," Toong said.
If you're interested in taking the entire family to see Toong's holiday display, head over to his Instagram page for details.
Houston man synchronizes Christmas lights to music for kids in hospital
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News