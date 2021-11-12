1st look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' revealed, 'Disenchanted' gets release date

You can now see Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler back as the witchy Sanderson sisters, thanks to a sneak peek of them in costume in "Hocus Pocus 2."
They're already running amok, amok, amok! 🕯 @BetteMidler, @SJP, and @KathyNajimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/deTH8HxPjW— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
The movie is slated for release in the fall of 2022 on Disney+ -- just in time for next Halloween.
Also next fall, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Patrick Dempsey will return for "Disenchanted," the Disney+ sequel to the hit 2007 live-action/animated musical fantasy film "Enchanted."
The new film will also star Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Oscar Nunez and Jayma Mays.
