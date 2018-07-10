Toddler injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound in Hockley

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say the toddler injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound is son of a sergeant. (KTRK)

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) --
The stepson of a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant was injured in an apparent self-inflicted shooting Tuesday evening.


Deputies with the same agency responded to the 31000 block of Dunham Lake Drive in Hockley around 6:30 p.m.

One parent was home with the boy, but it's not clear where the gun was being kept, a sheriff's spokesman said.


It's also not clear whether it was a privately owned weapon or a service firearm used in the shooting

The boy's current condition is not known, but he was air lifted to the medical center around 7:00 p.m.
