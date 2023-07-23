Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport after air conditioning outage, FAA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say they are experiencing an air conditioning outage at William P. Hobby Airport Saturday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a ground stop has been issued at the airport and a Houston arrival delay advisory as a result.

Hobby reportedly hit a record 100 degrees Saturday and stayed at 100 for several hours.

