Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport after air conditioning outage, FAA says

Sunday, July 23, 2023 2:02AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say they are experiencing an air conditioning outage at William P. Hobby Airport Saturday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a ground stop has been issued at the airport and a Houston arrival delay advisory as a result.

Hobby reportedly hit a record 100 degrees Saturday and stayed at 100 for several hours.

ABC13 is sending a crew to the airport to gather more information on the outage.

