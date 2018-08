If you don't fish a lot and have put it off because of the cost of a fishing license, Saturday is the day for you.June 2 is the only day of the year you can fish anywhere in the state of Texas without a fishing license in public waters.Be aware that you still have to obey size and bag limits.As a way to help celebrate free fishing day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department listed 10 fun ways families can enjoy the day in Texas:1. Mentor or teach someone new to fish2. Learn to make a cane fishing pole3. Compete in a catfishing tournament4. Visit a neighborhood fishing lake5. Become a TPWD certified Angler Education Instructor6. Explore a new fishing hole7. Attend the 24th Annual Mark Howell Memorial Fishing Rodeo8. Become an outdoorsman in the Big Country9. Go fishing on the Pedernales River10. Attend a fishing clinic in the Texas PanhandleTPWD and other organizations will also be hosting various free events around the Lone Star state.Even though June 2 is free fishing day, fishing is always free in state parks.