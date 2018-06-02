HOBBIES & INTERESTS

10 ways to celebrate free fishing day in Texas!

It's free fishing on June 2, 2018 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you don't fish a lot and have put it off because of the cost of a fishing license, Saturday is the day for you.

June 2 is the only day of the year you can fish anywhere in the state of Texas without a fishing license in public waters.

Be aware that you still have to obey size and bag limits.

As a way to help celebrate free fishing day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department listed 10 fun ways families can enjoy the day in Texas:

1. Mentor or teach someone new to fish

2. Learn to make a cane fishing pole

3. Compete in a catfishing tournament

4. Visit a neighborhood fishing lake

5. Become a TPWD certified Angler Education Instructor

6. Explore a new fishing hole

7. Attend the 24th Annual Mark Howell Memorial Fishing Rodeo

8. Become an outdoorsman in the Big Country

9. Go fishing on the Pedernales River

10. Attend a fishing clinic in the Texas Panhandle

TPWD and other organizations will also be hosting various free events around the Lone Star state.

Even though June 2 is free fishing day, fishing is always free in state parks.
