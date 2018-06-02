HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you don't fish a lot and have put it off because of the cost of a fishing license, Saturday is the day for you.
June 2 is the only day of the year you can fish anywhere in the state of Texas without a fishing license in public waters.
Be aware that you still have to obey size and bag limits.
As a way to help celebrate free fishing day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department listed 10 fun ways families can enjoy the day in Texas:
1. Mentor or teach someone new to fish
2. Learn to make a cane fishing pole
3. Compete in a catfishing tournament
4. Visit a neighborhood fishing lake
5. Become a TPWD certified Angler Education Instructor
6. Explore a new fishing hole
7. Attend the 24th Annual Mark Howell Memorial Fishing Rodeo
8. Become an outdoorsman in the Big Country
9. Go fishing on the Pedernales River
10. Attend a fishing clinic in the Texas Panhandle
TPWD and other organizations will also be hosting various free events around the Lone Star state.
Even though June 2 is free fishing day, fishing is always free in state parks.