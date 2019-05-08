Meet the artist behind some of Houston's most recognizable murals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may not recognize his face, but if you drive around Houston, you've definitely seen his work."I think it's just become something that Houston has really embraced," said muralist Sebastien "Mr. D" Boileau.Boileau has lived in Houston for more than ten years, but he's originally from Paris, where he started creating urban art when he was 14 years old."I've been doing this professionally for more than 20 years and I can just see that the demand is really just increasing every day," he said.One of his most recognizable murals is located on 2800 Fannin St. in Midtown."I think we all want Houston to be a bigger and better place," said Boileau.