CHESS CHAMPIONS

Katy ISD 5-year-old boy competes at national chess tournament in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy ISD 5-year-old boy competes at national chess tournament in Florida

TJ Parker
A 5-year-old Katy boy is showing his chess skills at a national tournament in Florida.

Ryan Mecham, a kindergartner at Nottingham Day Elementary School, won the state championship for his age group.

"It's fun and I'm such a good player," Ryan said.

Ryan started playing chess at the local library, beating all the kids there. He then went to his dad's job, where he beat his co-workers. His parents say they're proud of their young son.

"I thought this would be another phase that just kind of faded in a couple weeks and he ended up sticking with it and was really good at it," says Ryan's mom, Mary Mecham.

She says a lot of people are amazed at how well her son can play!

"Usually it's that they're surprised when I say, 'Oh yes, he plays chess.' They assume that he knows kind of how the pieces move, not that he actually knows how to strategize. He can think multiple moves in advance, and he's 5 years old. It just kind of blows their mind, it still blows my mind," Mary said.

She's hopeful he'll continue to play for years to come.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED: Katy ISD 5-year-old boy places first in statewide Kinder division of chess
EMBED More News Videos

The kindergartner attends Nottingham Country Elementary School.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbieschesschess championskindergartenKatyFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHESS CHAMPIONS
8-year-old girl terminates Arnold Schwarzenegger in chess game
More chess champions
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
MIDAIR MISHAP: Hang glider holds on for dear life
Two new Neighborhood Fishin' lakes opening to families
Scuba divers compete in underwater pumpkin carving contest
Scrabble: You can now play 'twerk,' 'emoji'
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
Neighbors outraged by low bond for child sex assault suspect
TV meteorologist recovering from eye surgery at time of suicide
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
Fire destroys studio that made popular Houston creations
SPONSORED: Strange lights and movie stars: Inside Marfa, Texas
Robot sex brothels banned after vote by city council
AOL Mail users locked out for more than 12 hours
Show More
Neighbors fed up by piles of abandoned shopping carts
Cloudy morning Saturday to give way to sunshine
Star Wars Christmas decorations swiped from Heights home
Prop B pay raise for Houston firefighters remains on hold
Man spotted pleasuring himself near Katy ISD school bus
More News