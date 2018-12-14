EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4748134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The kindergartner attends Nottingham Country Elementary School.

A 5-year-old Katy boy is showing his chess skills at a national tournament in Florida.Ryan Mecham, a kindergartner at Nottingham Day Elementary School, won the state championship for his age group."It's fun and I'm such a good player," Ryan said.Ryan started playing chess at the local library, beating all the kids there. He then went to his dad's job, where he beat his co-workers. His parents say they're proud of their young son."I thought this would be another phase that just kind of faded in a couple weeks and he ended up sticking with it and was really good at it," says Ryan's mom, Mary Mecham.She says a lot of people are amazed at how well her son can play!"Usually it's that they're surprised when I say, 'Oh yes, he plays chess.' They assume that he knows kind of how the pieces move, not that he actually knows how to strategize. He can think multiple moves in advance, and he's 5 years old. It just kind of blows their mind, it still blows my mind," Mary said.She's hopeful he'll continue to play for years to come.