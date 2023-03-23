3 Hitchcock ISD students hit while walking to school, district says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Hitchcock ISD students were injured when they were hit by a vehicle while walking to school.

The crash was reported to happen Thursday at about 7:03 a.m. when a car was leaving the Hitchcock High School parking lot and was going southbound on FM 2004. That's when authorities said the vehicle hit the students at a low rate of speed as the kids were crossing the road at Oak Drive.

The intersection the students were injured is a well-lit designated crosswalk.

Hitchcock ISD police and other law enforcement responded to the crash. Authorities said the driver, who appeared to be dropping off her child at the high school, remained at the scene and was not cited.

All three students, two adults, and one minor student were taken to a hospital, and their families were notified.