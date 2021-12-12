Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in N. Harris County, search underway for 2 drivers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man riding his bicycle early Saturday morning was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving two drivers in north Harris County, the sheriff's office said.Authorities say that at about 3:15 a.m., Juan Rosales Villalobos was riding his bicycle in the 8800 block of Ella Boulevard near West Gulf Bank.Villalobos was heading northbound in the inside lane, when a driver hit him and drove away, according to authorities.After that crash, deputies say a second vehicle hit the bicycle and also left the scene.Villalobos died at the scene.The Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating. Deputies are also looking for surveillance video to try to track down the drivers.