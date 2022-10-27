Montgomery couple brings historic building back to life with The Feed Store Grill and Bar

MONTGOMERY, Texas -- The building across Dobbin Road from Hoffart's Grocery in the Montgomery area once served as a place for grocery customers to load up on feed for their horses.

Trea Luedke said he and his wife, Toni Luedke, had been looking at the property for around a decade but took the leap in 2021 and opened The Feed Store in December.

"We wanted to get started on this before I retired so we could have some income," Trea said. "Then we opened up and haven't looked back since."

Trea, who owns a construction company in the Montgomery area, did most of the remodeling of the property. He said he kept most of the building's exterior intact but worked on the interior to create a spacious dining area and bar. The Feed Store also features an outdoor sitting area and stage.

"There was an ugly yellow color on the inside, so I wanted to take that out," Trea said. "I also wanted to make sure there was a lot of space."

Trea said he credits his chef for the restaurant's offerings, which include cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, and a weekly special that rotates every Thursday, which can include club sandwiches, beef tips with rice, and the ever-popular hamburger steak.

"Hamburger steak was a hit; club sandwiches have been very popular," Trea said. "We keep them all on rotation, so they come back, but we want to try something new most of the time."

Trea stressed The Feed Store's use of locally sourced, fresh ingredients from Bryan-based Scarmardo's Foodsource.

Since its opening, the Luedkes have seen business grow, especially locally, where "a lot of cowboys come in to eat," according to Trea.

Trea said the building's age made it hard to consider permanent expansions, but by taking advantage of events such as music, steak nights and crawfish season, he said he hopes to attract new guests.

"We're looking for a busier lunch crowd, but otherwise, business has been good," he said.

The Feed Store Grill and Bar

26333 Old Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery

936-597-8895

Facebook: The Feed Store Grill and Bar

Hours: Tue.-Thu., Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-midnight; closed Mon.

