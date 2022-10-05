UH program turns to telenovelas as part of Alzheimer's awareness drive in Hispanic community

With staggering data showing a raised likelihood of the disease in Hispanics, a University of Houston program hopes Alzheimer's becomes top of mind in that community.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at the University of Houston are raising awareness in the Hispanic community about the risk of Alzheimer's disease through a telenovela.

According to a national research group, Hispanics are 50% more likely to develop Alzheimer's compared to non-Hispanic whites, yet only represent 1% of clinical trials.

UH professor Luis Medina is the director of the Engaging Communities of Hispanics/Latinos for Aging Research Network, which is a collaboration funded by the National Institute on Aging.

Medina is leading some UH students in seeking ways to involve Hispanics in aging research. ABC13 photojournalist Noe Cumplido talked to Medina about the students' efforts and why this project is so important.

The novela titled "Recuerdos de mi Abuelo" ("Memories of My Grandfather") went through a round of focus groups and is now in final edits. The team plans to go live with the telenovela in early November.

