HISD plans to fund 130 NES schools this year, but district struggling financially

Protestors were fired up outside HISD's 'State of the District' luncheon, with some even interrupting. This all comes as Superintendent Mike Miles is trying to get support for his new budget proposal.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Outside the Marriot Marquis in downtown Houston, rain poured down on soaked protestors. Inside, supporters dined at an elegant luncheon.

Superintendent Mike Miles opened HISD's "State of the District" luncheon with high praise for his own programs.

"This is the largest transformation in the public school system that has ever taken place," he said.

Miles is working to gain support for his 2024-2025 budget. He's promising not to close schools and is adding 45 more campuses to his specialized New Education System program.

But, this year, schools with falling enrollment could lose up to 12% of funding.

"When I got here, we had a budget that included 'hold harmless enrollment,' so we just kept it. That's three years in a row when enrollment has really declined, so your schools will feel a little bit of a decrease," he said.

Miles said bonds will be necessary in the future.

"As a system, HISD is not working well. The systems put in place to serve our schools and our kids, those systems have been worse than I thought they would be," he said.

But as the superintendent spoke and attendees dined, security went after at least three protestors, underscoring at least one of his points.

"We're a tale of two districts," he said.

The final budget is due in June, but since both Miles and his board were appointed by the state, they don't need public support to move forward.

