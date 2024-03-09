Teacher's union leader and vocal critic of HISD faces possible termination

Michelle Williams, president of the Houston Education Association, could lose her job after livestreaming allegeldy in her classroom during a workday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Education Association president has been removed from her teaching post at a Houston ISD elementary school.

Michelle Williams, who leads local teacher unions, has been critical of HISD superintendent Mike Miles and his policies, especially on social media. A live-streamed post is part of the reason she's now in danger of losing her job.

Eyewitness News obtained a "letter of concern" that HISD's West Division Superintendent Laura Stout sent Williams on Wednesday. It accuses her of violating the district's policy by posting on social media in her classroom during the workday.

"I want to tell you all that the compensation manual is a slap in the face to all teachers in HISD, NES and non-NES, because it attempts to pay teachers less," Williams said in the post, which slams the district's recently released compensation manual for teachers next year.

Williams told ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle that she went live from home Wednesday morning in front of a set decorated like her classroom at Shadowbriar Elementary School. Other content shared during work hours was reportedly posted by a union staffer. Williams has since retained an attorney and is not commenting on the situation beyond that.

"We do not comment on personnel matters; however, it is the expectation of the Houston Independent School District that our employees comply with HISD Board policy and the Employee Standards of Conduct," the district said in a statement sent to Eyewitness News.

The district would not confirm Williams' employment status. However, the memo shows she was reassigned as of March 7 to a bus depot.

"As a consequence of your continued failure to meet the district's expectations and focus on high-quality instruction, the district is moving forward with the proposed termination of your contract," Stout wrote.

HISD's board will vote on Williams' proposed termination. She does have the option to protest the result.

