HISD

HISD opening 36 campuses as digital learning centers for students in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, HISD will open 36 campuses for elementary and middle school students who don't have access to the technology they need for online learning.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the digital learning centers, also known as DLCs, will open across the district Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

READ ALSO: Here's where your student can get free access to Wi-Fi

All students at the learning centers will be provided free breakfast and lunch.

According to HISD's website, "Per the Texas Education Agency requirements for districts who are operating under remote learning guidelines, school districts are 'required to allow all students to access on campus instruction who come from households without internet access or appropriate remote learning devices.'"

Students identified as not having access to technology for online learning will be assigned to a DLC and will be contacted by the district via school messenger.

READ ALSO: Houston church to help with Wi-Fi access for HISD students

Once a student receives technology from their campus, they are no longer eligible to attend a DLC, according to the district.

Students at the digital learning centers will participate in instruction provided by their teacher on record and complete independent assignments.

Due to the pandemic, the learning centers are only available to students without access to technology. Health screenings will be performed on students upon entry. Students are also required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing while on the bus.

READ ALSO: 2 'study zones' with free Wi-Fi now open for Harris Co. students

Transportation to and from the centers will be available for students from their home campus.

Below is the full list of HISD's digital learning centers and the schools each center will serve. Students must be approved and assigned to a DLC by their home campus.

INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC


BURNET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Tijerina Elementary School
  • Lantrip Elementary School
  • Cage Elementary School
  • Franklin Elementary School
  • DeZavala Elementary School
  • JP Henderson Elementary School
  • Laurenzo Early Childhood Center
  • Davila Elementary School
  • Gallegos Elementary School
  • Briscoe Elementary School


LEWIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Bonner Elementary School
  • Park Place Elementary School
  • Crespo Elementary School
  • JR Harris Elementary School


HOLLAND MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • Robinson Elementary School
  • Port Houston Elementary School
  • Whittier Elementary School
  • Pugh Elementary School
  • R. Martinez Elementary School
  • Pleasantville Elementary School
  • RP Harris Elementary School
  • Carrillo Elementary School
  • Oates Elementary School
  • Scroggins Elementary School
  • Elmore Elementary School


ORTIZ MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • Southmayd Elementary School
  • Sanchez Elementary School
  • Foster Elementary School

  • Peck Elementary School
  • Thompson Elementary School
  • Lockhart Elementary School
  • Hartsfield Elementary School
  • Blackshear Elementary School


PATTERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Rucker Elementary School


BARRICK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Moreno Elementary School
  • Scarborough Elementary School
  • Coop Elementary School


BURBANK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Northline Elementary School
  • Janowski Elementary School


BURRUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Kennedy Elementary School
  • Roosevelt Elementary School
  • Durkee Elementary School
  • Osborne Elementary School


COOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Paige Elementary School
  • Atherton Elementary School


KASHMERE GARDENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Isaacs Elementary School
  • NQ Henderson Elementary School


LYONS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • DeChaumes Elementary School
  • Garcia Elementary School
  • Farias Early Childhood Center
  • Herrera Elementary School


ROSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Jefferson Elementary School
  • Berry Elementary School


SHADYDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
  • Fonwood Middle School
  • McGowen Elementary School


SHERMAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Eliot Elementary School
  • Ketelsen Elementary School
  • Looscan Elementary School


HOGG MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • Travis Elementary School
  • Browning Elementary School
  • Field Elementary School
  • Sinclair Elementary School
  • Helms Elementary School
  • Love Elementary School
  • Harvard Elementary School
  • Memorial Elementary School
  • Crockett Elementary School
  • Wharton Elementary School
  • Gregory Lincoln


PERSHING MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • Poe Elementary School
  • Rice School PK-8
  • West University Elementary School
  • MacGregor Elementary School
  • Roberts Elementary School
  • Twain Elementary School
  • River Oaks Elementary School
  • Wilson Montessori
  • Arabic Immersion


SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Benbrook Elementary School
  • Wainwright Elementary School

  • Stevens Elementary School
  • Durham Elementary School
  • Garden Oaks
  • Oak Forest


ALMEDA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Petersen Elementary School
  • MLK Early Childhood Center
  • Reagan Ed Ctr PK-8


ANDERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Gross Elementary School
  • Foerster Elementary School
  • Halpin Early Childhood Center
  • Shearn Elementary School


BASTIAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Alcott Elementary School
  • Frost Elementary School
  • DeAnda Elementary School
  • Mitchell Elementary School
  • Mading Elementary School
  • Young Elementary School
  • Whidby Elementary School


BROOKLINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Bellfort Early Childhood Center
  • Kelso Elementary School


CORNELIUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Golfcrest Elementary School
  • Garden Villas Elementary School


GRISSOM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Windsor Village Elementary School


HOBBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Montgomery Elementary School
  • Hines-Caldwell Elementary School


TINSLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Parker Elementary School
  • Red Elementary School
  • Bell Elementary School


WOODSON PK-5

  • Codwell Elementary School
  • Law Elementary School
  • Reynolds Elementary School


CUNNINGHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Bush Elementary School
  • Condit Elementary School
  • Daily Elementary School
  • Longfellow Elementary School
  • McNamara Elementary School
  • Neff Elementary School
  • Piney Point Elementary School
  • School at St. George Place
  • M White Elementary School
  • Shadowbriar Elementary School
  • Neff Early Childhood Center


FONDREN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Elrod Elementary School
  • Valley West Elementary School

JANE LONG ACADEMY

  • Ashford Elementary School
  • Briargrove Elementary School
  • Briarmeadow
  • Mandarin Immersion
  • TH Rogers
  • Bonham Elementary School


RODRIGUEZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Askew Elementary School
  • Benavidez Elementary School
  • Braeburn Elementary School
  • Horn Elementary School
  • Kolter Elementary School
  • Lovett Elementary School
  • Piney Point Elementary School
  • Pilgrim Academy
  • Mistral Early Childhood Center
  • Herod Elementary School


SUTTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Milne Elementary School
  • E. White Elementary School
  • Emerson Elementary School
  • Walnut Bend Elementary School


DOGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Bruce Elementary School
  • C. Martinez Elementary School


HIGHLAND HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Wesley Elementary School


HILLIARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Marshall Elementary School


SEGUIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Gregg Elementary School


SUGAR GROVE ACADEMY

  • Sugar Grove Academy students only
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationharris countyhoustonback to schoolonline learninginterneteducationhouston isdcomputersschoolshisdschoolteacherchurchteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISD
Sports could soon return to this Houston-area school district
HISD students struggling with digital divide
ABC13's 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall
HISD will spend $31 million on laptops and hotspots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old drowns in Galveston
Border fence built too close to Rio Grande, engineers say
Stafford Waffle House damaged during breakfast gunfight
Wright family home, known for huge holiday lights, burns down
3 shot in motorcycle gang gunfight
Remember that record lotto jackpot? Nobody won it
Deshaun Watson emotional as family crashes Zoom call
Show More
Baytown's Robert E. Lee HS name change up for vote
Veterans are divided about reports Trump disparaged military
Stimulus talks: States plan for cuts amid Congress deadlock
Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations
Weekend of protest: Peaceful at Derby, unruly in Portland
More TOP STORIES News