Former HISD trustee shares community concerns over district reforms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District trustee, Kathy Bluford Daniels, is pointing out some reforms the district is considering that haven't made headlines before.

Daniels voiced her concerns about the board of manager's proposition to have public meetings without the presence of an attorney, the proposal to give the CFO sole control over decisions on investments, and the agenda item that would give appointed superintendent Mike Miles the power to approve contracts up to $2 million. Right now, the board is required to approve contracts over $100,000.

The board is set to vote on these proposals at their next public meeting on Aug. 10.

