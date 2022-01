You must be 15 years of age or older

The pay is $12 per hour

Time commitment: up to 20 hours per week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you have a high school student who wants to make a little bit of cash? This might be the job for them.HISD, Texas' largest school district, is hiring 500 student tutors to help elementary school students who are struggling in English, math and science.Here's what you need to know in order to apply:Those interested in applying have until Wednesday, Jan. 12 to turn in their applications. The student tutoring program begins in January.To apply, visit iEdu's website.