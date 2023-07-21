Weeks ago, HISD Superintendent Mike Miles said there would be up to 600 jobs cut. But now, it seems that number has grown.

Vacant roles among the more than 2,000 positions eliminated from HISD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday night, Superintendent Mike Miles confirmed his team has eliminated more than 2,000 positions at HISD's central administration.

Several weeks ago, Miles said between 500 to 600 jobs would be cut that were vacant or filled. Now, new information reveals 2,347 positions have been eliminated since June.

HISD confirms in June, there were 10,204 positions. Now, according to Miles, there are 7,857. Miles says they mainly eliminated vacant roles - 1,675 to be precise.

He confirms 672 people did have their roles eliminated altogether. However, Miles says the nearly 700 people who had their jobs taken have the opportunity to apply for open roles and move within the district.

