Kris Adams tells ABC13 why she resigned after realizing what a six-figure salary at a school under the new system in HISD came with.

'Don't know what to do': Teachers in HISD at impasse on choice to resign 1 month into takeover

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time in her adult life, Kris Adams is not preparing her classroom this summer.

Even she can't believe how she feels. "Relieved. I do. It's sad to say but relieved," she said.

Adams has spent 10 years teaching math at Deady, Ortiz, Lawson, and Cullen middle schools.

All four are designated Title I schools, meaning low-income families make up at least 40% of enrollment.

"I now see some of my students I taught, they're graduated, they're in college, and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, my babies!' It was just a fulfilling career, and I knew it would pay off," she said. "In the middle of the school year, we heard the TEA was taking over, and everybody froze. We were like, 'Oh my God, what is that going to look like?' As time goes on, we're still like. 'Oh my God, what is that going to look like?'"

When Superintendent Mike Miles took over, Kris applied to work at one of the 28 schools he calls the New Education System.

With her experience, she was quickly hired at Sugar Grove Academy and promised close to $100,000 a year.

"I saw the money aspect of it, and then I'm from that side of town where he was restructuring, and I thought, 'Oh, that's awesome, those kids deserve better,'" she said. "I saw it from that point at first, and then the more things starting coming out, I'm like, 'OK, is this really a good thing?'"

NES teachers will be paid more, but curriculum and lesson plans will be standardized.

To add, Adams was told she would have a camera present in her classroom. There are also no guarantees on how long salary increases will last.

So, with that said, Adams handed in her resignation without any plans.

She's already starting to apply to other lower-paying districts.

"It didn't sit well, and I was just like, 'OK I don't think this is the right thing to do,'" she said. "I'm talking to other teachers, they're like, 'I don't know what to do. Do I resign? Do I stay?' Everybody is feeling the same way."

HISD officials have yet to say how many teachers will not return for the upcoming school year.

Friday was the last day teachers could resign without facing penalties.

