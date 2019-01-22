HISD says it is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by an employee at Kashmere Gardens Elementary School.A parent of a student says her daughter was touched inappropriately by an employee at the school."Rubbed her on her thighs and massaged her back on her shoulder, and she didn't feel comfortable. She felt uncomfortable and she didn't return to class again," said Michelle, the child's mother.Less than a week earlier, Michelle said she'd talked to her daughter about bad touching and she was glad her daughter told another adult she trusted.HISD released the following statement:The employee has not been charged with a crime and HISD says the investigation is ongoing.