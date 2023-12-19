HISD data shows growing number of homeless students since 2013

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New data shows Houston ISD is educating a growing number of students who are homeless.

In a story first reported by our partners at the Houston Chronicle, district data shows the number of homeless students is at a nine-year peak. For the 2022-23 school year, the district reported more than 7,200 homeless students in 2023 - 3.8% of the district, and double the number from 2013.

The spike comes at a time when district enrollment is plummeting, down to 189,934 from its 2016 peak of more than 216,000.

But is the increase actually a good sign? According to HISD, the reason is an increased focus on supporting students with housing challenges and keeping them enrolled in school.

Houston Chronicle HISD reporter Megan Menchaca said that part of the focus has been an increased awareness of what classifies as "homeless" and extending more aid to the students who do.

"Part of the reason why this number may have increased is (HISD) is raising awareness of what that definition actually means, because some people might go through the whole school experience and not even know that they would be designated as homeless," Menchaca said.

HISD homeless liaison Lisa Jackson told the Chronicle that most of HISD's homeless students are sharing homes with multiple family members. In 2023, the district opened seven "Sunrise Centers" that focus on providing aid and support to disadvantaged families outside of the school building.

