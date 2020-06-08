Community & Events

HISD headquarters closes early due to COVID-19 case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A positive COVID-19 case forced the early closure Monday of HISD's district headquarters in northwest Houston.

The Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, which serves as the district's administrative office, closed at 1 p.m. in the midst of the recently uncovered case.


Simultaneously, HISD had to also shut down Oates Elementary School, which, along with the administration building, serves as summer food distribution sites, due to a positive coronavirus case there.

According to the district, both facilities were closed for deep cleaning and sanitation. HISD expected to reopen the administration building for regular business hours Tuesday.

Employees impacted were notified and instructed to self-quarantine, HISD said.

The district also announced temporary closures of meal distribution sites at R.P. Harris and Nathaniel Q. Henderson elementary schools, but those were due to facility issues.


A virus case already forced the closures to sites at Bastian, Foster, Shearn, Thompson, and Whidby elementary schools, HISD said last week. Those five sites are expected to reopen on Thursday, June 18.

All other scheduled summer meals sites are open, according to the release.

