7 schools among HISD facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases

Briargrove Elementary School : 6145 San Felipe St.;

Janowski Elementary School : 7500 Bauman Rd.;

Thurgood Marshall Elementary School : 6200 Winfield Rd.;

Katherine Smith Elementary School : 4802 Chrystell Lane;

William Sutton Elementary School : 7402 Alvacore Drive;

Patrick Henry Middle School : 10702 E. Hardy Rd.;

Lamar High School : 3325 Westheimer Rd.;

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center: 4400 W. 18th St.;

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the first week of class coming to a close, Houston ISD said at least eight of its campuses and facilities have confirmed COVID-19 cases.On Friday, the school district did not disclose the total cases between the sites, or whether or any of them involved a staff member, student or other person.The locations with positive cases are:Two of the facilities - Sutton and Smith - are being used as digital learning centers, which are locations offering computer devices for students who otherwise would not have access to them at home.The cases essentially conclude a first week of the HISD school year that has been challenged by COVID-19 limitations.The school district was still trying to get every student equipped with a device and Wifi hotspots. And during the first couple of days, students faced were prevented from logging on to the HISD Hub.In addition, about 68,000 students were not in attendance - or logged in - on the first day of school. HISD is starting off completely on remote learning, with in-person instruction slated for Oct. 19.As for the coronavirus cases, the district notified people who may have been exposed, recommending them to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if they begin to exhibit symptoms.Under HISD's virus mitigation plans, each location is being sanitized and deep cleaned."We are taking this situation seriously and will be working closely with the Houston Health Department to identify any student or staff member who should be tested for COVID-19," the district said in a statement.