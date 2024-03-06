HISD to increase teacher, hourly pay as part of 2024-2025 compensation plan

Houston ISD announced it will increase several of its staff members' pay as part of its 2024-2025 compensation plan, which still must be approved before it takes effect.

Houston ISD announced it will increase several of its staff members' pay as part of its 2024-2025 compensation plan, which still must be approved before it takes effect.

Houston ISD announced it will increase several of its staff members' pay as part of its 2024-2025 compensation plan, which still must be approved before it takes effect.

Houston ISD announced it will increase several of its staff members' pay as part of its 2024-2025 compensation plan, which still must be approved before it takes effect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As part of its new compensation plan for the next academic year, Houston ISD plans to increase pay for several of its staff members.

During a press conference on Tuesday, HISD officials announced "really generous salary enhancements" will be coming for most of the school district's staff members.

HISD Chief Human Resources Officer Jessica Neyman said there are about 27,000 employees within the district, with a current average salary for teachers at $64,000.

The changes part of the HISD 2024-2025 compensation plan outlining staff members' salaries include:

Teacher salaries

Non-NES (New Education System) school teachers: earning $2,500 increase at each step

NES high school teacher with five or more years of experience: earning $88,816

Non-NES special education teacher: earning a minimum of $80,000

Special education teacher with five or more years of experience at NES: earning up to $92,000

Hourly staff

Neyman said all hourly staff will make no less than $15 per hour starting next school year.

"We are fortunate to have outstanding teachers at Houston ISD," Neyman said. "We highly value our teaching staff and we really emphasize that value by making sure they earn the most competitive salaries across the nation."

The new compensation plan, once approved by the board as part of the district's new budget, would take effect July 1.

For more information, visit houstonisd.org/careers.

RELATED: Up to 40 campuses to join HISD New Education System next year