Child hospitalized after being ejected from car during crash on SH-6 in Arcola, deputies say

Fort Bend County deputies are investigating a major crash on Highway 6 and Linda Street after a child was ejected from a vehicle and hospitalized.

ARCOLA, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a child was sent to the hospital after a major crash on Highway 6 Monday afternoon.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office told Eyewitness News that a child was ejected from a vehicle during the wreck.

Deputies said they received a call about a two-vehicle crash at 12:37 p.m. on Highway 6 at Linda Street.

Investigators told ABC13 that a vehicle with a child passenger was traveling down Linda Street to cross the highway when they were struck by another car that had the right of way on Highway 6.

The child was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The roadway has since reopened but was closed for nearly two hours.

SkyEye was above the aftermath of the crash, where deputies were investigating two black vehicles with severe damage.

Reporter Tammy Rose said one person was seen being flown to the hospital by LifeFlight, but it is unclear if it was the child.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.