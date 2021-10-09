2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on HWY 59 at Chimney Rock, HPD says

US 59 southbound near Westpark is shut down for a major vehicle crash. Find an alternate route.#houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 9, 2021
Officials said they received a call about the crash at 3:55 p.m.
Details on the cause of the crash were limited, but HPD said four cars were involved in the collision.
Incident is still working. Multiple southbound mainlanes blocked. https://t.co/n3uXuvDqAl— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 9, 2021
Traffic was reportedly building up on the Southwest Freeway as multiple southbound lanes were blocked.
