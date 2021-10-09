2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on HWY 59 at Chimney Rock, HPD says

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on HWY 59 at Chimney Rock, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 59 at Chimney Rock where they say at least two people were injured Saturday afternoon.

Officials said they received a call about the crash at 3:55 p.m.

Details on the cause of the crash were limited, but HPD said four cars were involved in the collision.

Traffic was reportedly building up on the Southwest Freeway as multiple southbound lanes were blocked.

