Deadly crash on 290 at Mason Road forces all inbound lanes to shut down

Heads up! Your Friday traffic report is urging you to take these alternate routes as crews work to clear a deadly two-vehicle crash on Highway 290.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash has forced all inbound lanes of Highway 290 to shut down Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash on Highway 290 at Mason Road was reported at about 5:20 a.m. in the Cypress area.

Gonzalez confirmed two people were killed in the two-vehicle crash.

Authorities are urging drivers to use the service road or Cypresswood Drive as alternate routes.

The Grand Parkway southbound and northbound exits will also be shut down for several hours, the sheriff said.

