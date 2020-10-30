CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Wenson

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Wenson TangBellaire High SchoolSeniorWenson lives and breathes STEM. He enjoys taking as many classes as he can centered around that passion. He has competed in USA Biology Olympiad, the National Physics Olympiad, and the USA Math Olympiad, where he qualified for the AIME. Among many other academic endeavors Wenson is doing research for the NASA-sponsored Texas High School Aerospace Scholar Program and is the valedictorian of his high school.After graduation, Thara would like to attend MIT, the University of Texas, Texas A&M or Baylor University. She plans to focus on biochemistry, physics or pre-med.