CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Abhinav

NAME: Abhinav Sinha
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: As a 4x state qualifier in academic competition, Abhinav is no stranger to success. He was given the Bronze President award, he is the chair of the special Olympics, and the Co-founder of MITC. Abhinav is also a valuable member of the Tri-M, Science National, and National Honor society. His STEM accolades reflect his passion for the subjects therein.

GOALS: Abhinav plans to attend Cornell University where he will study chemical engineering. He plans to earn his Masters and Phd finally becoming a future leader in science and engineering.

