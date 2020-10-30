Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Martha

NAME: Martha Moreno
HIGH SCHOOL: Westchester Academy for International Studies
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Martha strives to exceed expectations in her academic pursuits. She is a Two-Time NCWIT Delegate Award Winner and belongs to several school organizations including newspaper and medical club. She is a member of the science and English National Honor Societies and has a passion for mechanics and robotics. Martha enjoys taking every opportunity to practice STEM.

GOALS: Martha wants to major in a STEM centered degree at the University of Texas, Austin. Her interest inlcude robotics, mechanica engineering and pre-med.

