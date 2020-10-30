CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Martha

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Martha MorenoWestchester Academy for International StudiesSeniorMartha strives to exceed expectations in her academic pursuits. She is a Two-Time NCWIT Delegate Award Winner and belongs to several school organizations including newspaper and medical club. She is a member of the science and English National Honor Societies and has a passion for mechanics and robotics. Martha enjoys taking every opportunity to practice STEM.Martha wants to major in a STEM centered degree at the University of Texas, Austin. Her interest inlcude robotics, mechanica engineering and pre-med.