CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Connor

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Connor HarveyWestchester Academy for International StudiesSeniorConnor is a National Honor Society student, with a passion for engineering. At an early age he was fascinated by how things work, taking things apart and putting them back together. He views math and science as much a language to him as English. Connor participates in several scholastic organizations and has been a member of the esteemed MENSA since 2007.Connor is looking forward to pursuing an engineering degree at Texas A&M. He plans to gain an advances degree before settling into his career.