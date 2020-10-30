Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Connor

NAME: Connor Harvey
HIGH SCHOOL: Westchester Academy for International Studies
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Connor is a National Honor Society student, with a passion for engineering. At an early age he was fascinated by how things work, taking things apart and putting them back together. He views math and science as much a language to him as English. Connor participates in several scholastic organizations and has been a member of the esteemed MENSA since 2007.

GOALS: Connor is looking forward to pursuing an engineering degree at Texas A&M. He plans to gain an advances degree before settling into his career.

