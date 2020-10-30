CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Charlotte

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Charlotte StinsonStratford High SchoolSeniorA class representative in the student council, Charlotte has been awarded the Honor Award and is a part of the Business Professionals of America. She is a straight A student with a class schedule heavy with math and science courses. She had the privilege of attending Texas A&M University's STEM Camp and the UTA Robotics Camp where her project in each program received excellent marks.Charlotte plans to attend James Stinson to pursue a B.A. of computer science focusing on machine learning. She wants to work in Silicon Valley, solving some of the world's largest problems using machine learning and artificial intelligence.