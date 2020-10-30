CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Abhinav

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!
NAME: Abhinav Sinha
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: As a 4x state qualifier in academic competition, Abhinav is no stranger to success. He was given the Bronze President award, he is the chair of the special Olympics, and the Co-founder of MITC. Abhinav is also a valuable member of the Tri-M, Science National, and National Honor society. His STEM accolades reflect his passion for the subjects therein.
GOALS: Abhinav plans to attend Cornell University where he will study chemical engineering. He plans to earn her Masters and Phd finaly becoming a future leader in science and engineering.