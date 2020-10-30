CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Abhinav

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Abhinav SinhaMemorial High SchoolSeniorAs a 4x state qualifier in academic competition, Abhinav is no stranger to success. He was given the Bronze President award, he is the chair of the special Olympics, and the Co-founder of MITC. Abhinav is also a valuable member of the Tri-M, Science National, and National Honor society. His STEM accolades reflect his passion for the subjects therein.Abhinav plans to attend Cornell University where he will study chemical engineering. He plans to earn her Masters and Phd finaly becoming a future leader in science and engineering.