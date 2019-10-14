Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Binze

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!







NAME: Binze Li
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Brennan is the vice-president of his high school orchestra, in addition to holding a part-time job and playing tennis. He applies his musical talent to his church where he serves as the Worship leader for the international congregation.

GOALS: After graduation, Brennan hopes to study biochemistry at a Texas university. His goal is to pursue a career as a physician.

