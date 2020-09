@HoustonFire Rescue is on location of 3131 Memorial Ct in an active rescue of 2 Window washers following platform (stage) collapse @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/FBNIre1Mjd — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department high rise rescue team saved two construction workers who were stuck on a dangling platform that had collapsed outside a building in the Washington Ave. area.Firefighters were called to 3131 Memorial Ct. shortly before 4 p.m. for a report of workers stranded on a platform.Firefighters were able extricate both workers safely.