Hero dog chases away would-be bike thief

EMBED </>More Videos

Family dog stops would-be bike thief

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (KTRK) --
A dog in Michigan is being hailed a hero for stopping an alleged bike thief.

"He's wonderful. He's very territorial. He's very protective of our family. Dogs just know if they have a bad feeling about somebody," dog owner Katrina Beale said.

Surveillance video showed Luke's encounter with the alleged thief.

"He tried to sneak in and get to the bike. The door made a little squeak and that's what alerted our dog, Luke. He came chasing after the kid, and he just ran. He was out of there," Beale told WXMI.

The family says about two hours later, the suspect was seen throwing something over the gate where Luke was sitting.

"The kid came and pulled the plug on the camera, because we told him there's cameras here, and we saw what you did," Beale said.

Then at 3 a.m. the thief returned again to graffiti the family's home and truck.

"We've all kind of talked about it. We've all thought, 'what is his motive, what did we do?' My brothers and sisters, they're all very friendly, they're all very respectful. I think that he's just upset that he got caught," Beale said.

Though the thief is still on the loose, the Beales say they feel better knowing that Luke is on the lookout.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftu.s. & worlddogherocaught on cameraMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Jury deciding if 'honor killings' father should die
Police: Man flies plane into his home after assaulting wife
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
Show More
Tickets to Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on sale now
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
Accused Golden State Killer charged in another 1975 murder
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Man killed after argument leads to shooting in parking garage
More News