coronavirus texas

Here's what NOAA is predicting for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has released the 2020 Hurricane Season Outlook, predicting a busy season for the Atlantic.

According to NOAA forecasters, there's a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

They also predict the following:

  • Named storms: 13-19 (winds of 39 mph or higher)
  • Hurricanes: 6-10 (winds of 75 mph or higher)
  • Major hurricanes: 3-6 (winds of 111 mph or higher)


An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.


There's already been one named storm so far. Tropical Storm Arthur became the first, forming off the coast of Florida on Saturday.


That makes it the sixth straight year for a named storm to develop before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.



Before the outlook, FEMA released its Hurricane 2020 Pandemic plan, and city and county leaders are studying it carefully to determine appropriate storm responses during these unprecedented times.

Instead of sending volunteers to assess damage, FEMA officials say they might do it virtually, looking at video, photos, and talking with emergency management teams.

If workers have to physically go to communities, there will be a lot fewer of them.

FEMA says if you evacuate or if you have to stay in a shelter, be sure to wear a mask.

RELATED: 1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods

People in Michigan are already struggling with pandemic response restraints as storms brought widespread flooding.



"I couldn't sleep at all last night wearing that face mask. I'm supposed to wear it." one Michiganian said. "They had a sign in there to wear it. But there's some in there that's still not wearing it."

Hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfematropical stormcoronaviruscoronavirus texasnoaahurricanecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
How some Harris Co. students are being left behind
Harris County judge to sign stay-at-home order extension
You can visit these local water parks on Memorial Day
Walker County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County judge to sign stay-at-home order extension
91 more Gerald Goines drug convictions being investigated
Dad accused of leaving girl in hot car when he went to buy drugs
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Here's when thunderstorms will help cool off Houston
Fugitive ex-deputy who guarded load of cocaine possibly in Houston
Show More
2 Texas men accused of yanking 9-year-old from ATV
Raging fire at apartments caught on TranStar cameras
HISD auditor questions student money collected at HSPVA
You can visit these local water parks on Memorial Day
West Loop access ramp in front of Galleria reopens
More TOP STORIES News