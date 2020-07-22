birthday

Help Georgia grandmother have a happy 105th birthday by sending a card

MOLENA, Ga. -- Helen Mangham is turning 105 on Aug. 2. It's almost impossible to throw a big celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic, so her granddaughter Pam Vickers came up with another idea.

Vickers turned to Facebook to put out a request for birthday cards to celebrate her grandmother Helen's big day.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Vickers wants to surprise Mangham with cards sent from around the world. She's hoping they'll bring her grandmother joy because she loves to receive mail.



The address to send the cards is:

257 Wallie Road
Molena, Georgia 30258

Mangham's family is planning a small gathering to mark the occasion. Her three little sisters who range in age from 94 to 103 will be there to celebrate with her along with her 85-year-old son.

RELATED: North Carolina assisted living home residents missing friends, family ask for pen pals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mangham lives on 20 acres of land so they'll be plenty of room to social distance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiabirthdaycoronavirus100 yearssenior citizenscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRTHDAY
90-year-old vet contracts COVID from rehab facility, family says
Woman turns 100 years old, beats COVID-19
Former Pres. George W. Bush turns 74 today
Celebrate with birthday freebies in July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close
Deputy charged in shooting death of Fort Bend Co. deputy constable
Tropical wave in Gulf could bring flooding rains to Texas
China says it will retaliate after consulate ordered to close
Marco Rubio blasts China amid Houston consulate closure
How a Houston-area tour helped heal US-China relations in 1979
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
Show More
Suspect shot by police during SE Houston chase
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart in Bay Area
Amazon driver's act of kindness touches cancer patient
Caught on camera: Thieves steal bikes worth thousands
More TOP STORIES News